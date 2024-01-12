Tourism Industry Entities discuss main opportunities & challenges on COP29 eve [PHOTOS]

12 January 2024 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

A panel session, "Opportunities and Challenges on the Eve of COP29: Expectations from the Tourism Industry," has been held as part of the Tourism Industry Entities Forum.

At a panel session moderated by journalist Ataya Alamdargiz, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association, Gunay Saglam, stressed the importance of hosting COP 29 in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

She emphasised that the event will play a key role in the promotion and further development of the country.

In his speech, chairman of the Azerbaijan Ecotourism Association Samir Dubandi noted that Azerbaijan has hosted numerous large-scale international events at a high level, adding that this year there are more expectations from the tourism field related to COP29.

"After the post-pandemic, recovery processes continue in a dynamic form. Holding the COP29 event in Azerbaijan, which is known as a highly developed country in the field of ecology, is a great success. For two weeks, Baku will be the centre of the world, and the city will welcome approximately 70-80 thousand foreign guests," said Samir Dubandi.

Chairman of the Health and Thermal Tourism Development Support Public Union, Ruslan Guliyev, said that holding COP29 will contribute to global security.

"As you know, Azerbaijan attaches great importance to green energy. We can observe this in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur. Azerbaijan has the status of a stable island and country," he added.

Head of Turizm.az company Nasimi Karimov pointed out that during the two weeks of COP29, the guests are expected to visit different parts of Azerbaijan.

In the panel discussion, the questions of the participants were answered as well.

Around 1000 participants took part in the Tourism Industry Entities Forum, which discussed the results of the year for tourism industry entities and challenges on the eve of COP29.

The speakers pointed out the importance of choosing Azerbaijan as the host country for the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The event also featured the adoption of the declaration.

