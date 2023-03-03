AZAL to add Makhachkala to its route network

3 March 2023 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Buta Airways, a part of AZAL CJSC, will start operating flights from Baku to Makhachkala and back from March.

The first flight of the airline en route Baku-Makhachkala-Baku will be performed on March 15. Buta Airways will start flying to this destination 3 times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Makhachkala is a city on the shores of the Caspian Sea, which attracts travelers with its cultural and historical significance.

Tickets for all scheduled flights of Buta Airways can be purchased on the official website of the airline www.butaairways.az or via mobile application.

