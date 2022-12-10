Arton Capital reveals Azerbaijan's rank in its Passport Index 2023

10 December 2022 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

The Canadian Arton Capital consulting company has published Global Passport Power Rank, Trend reports via the company.

According to the rating, Azerbaijan ranked 62nd in the passport power rank. Citizens of Azerbaijan can travel to 34 without a visa. In 46 countries, citizens can get a visa on arrival. A visa in advance will be required in 118 countries.

The leader of the rating was the UAE passport, whose owners can travel without a visa to 121 countries, while in 59 countries they can get a visa on arrival, and in advance, a visa is required only in 18 countries.

The passports of Germany, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Luxembourg, France, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, and South Korea share second place. The citizens of these countries need to apply for visas in advance to visit 25 countries.

Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Norway, Poland, Ireland, the USA, and New Zealand are in third place (mandatory visas are required in 26 countries).

The rating is based on the number of countries that the passport holder can visit without a visa as well as the countries where the passport holder can receive a visa on arrival.

