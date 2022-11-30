Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 30 2022

Azerbaijan, Tatarstan discuss to expand tourism cooperation

30 November 2022 09:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Tatarstan discuss to expand tourism cooperation

Chairman of Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev has met with Chairman of the State Committee on Tourism of Tatarstan Sergey Ivanov to discuss issues of expanding tourism ties and mutual cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more