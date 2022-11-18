Nation's tourism potential promoted in Spain [PHOTO]

18 November 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's tourism potential has been promoted in Spain, Azernews reports.

Ambassadors accredited to Spain, members of the Spanish government and representatives of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) took part in the event.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Ramiz Hasanov said that Azerbaijan has always been admired for its favorable geographical location, rich historical heritage, fascinating culture, gastronomy, hospitable people, and wonderful nature.

"The country continues to be a model of intercultural and religious tolerance. These values have become an essential component of the state policy and the lifestyle of the Azerbaijani people," he said.

Ramiz Hasanov brought to attention that relevant decrees were signed by the Azerbaijani president for the purpose of forming a modern tourism industry that meets high economic, social and ecological requirements.

"In order to ensure sustainable tourism development the "Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on tourism", which includes the basics of state management in the field of tourism, the regulatory mechanisms of the tourism industry, and the rules for the effective use of tourism resources, entered into force on December 27, 2021," he said.

Ramiz Hasanov added that Azerbaijan was nominated for one of the places reserved for the European region of the UNWTO Executive Council for 2023-2027.

The ambassador expressed hope that thanks to the valuable trust of the European Regional Commission, Azerbaijan will continue its activities in the direction of further development of tourism in the UNWTO Executive Council.

In his speech, State Tourism Agency Chairman Fuad Naghiyev noted that Azerbaijan was elected a member of the UNWTO Executive Council in 2013-2017 and 2018-2021.

"Over these years, the country hosted UNWTO's major events, including the 49th and 57th sessions of the UNWTO Commission for Europe (CEU) as well as the 110th session of the UNWTO Executive Council," he said.

Fuad Naghiyev pointed out that Azerbaijan will re-run to be elected as a member of the Executive Council in 2023-2027.

He expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, noting the great attention paid by the country's leadership to tourism development.

Further, the chairman of the agency stressed that the recovery of tourism in Azerbaijan has accelerated after the pandemic.

"Around 118 percent increase was observed in January-October 2022, compared to 2021, and the overall tourism industry has recovered by 50 percent," he said.

Fuad Naghiyev also put forward the Travel for Cultural Heritage initiative, which aims to preserve material and cultural heritage sites and use them for tourism purposes.

He informed about the rich Christian and Jewish heritage in Azerbaijan, where the majority of the population is Muslim, about values ​​such as tolerance and multiculturalism, and examples of tangible and intangible cultural heritage that have been included in the list of UNESCO's world cultural heritage.

The chairman also touched upon reconstruction works carried out on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

In this regard, he outlined that the state carries out the restoration of destroyed monuments in the liberated lands, including churches and monuments belonging to Albanian-Christian and Caucasian-Albanian culture.

Fuad Naghiyev stressed the importance of the organization's activities in the direction of development, along with tourism, cultural heritage, education, digital tourism, and events tourism for the next few years.

Additionally, State Tourism Board Executive Director Florian Sengstschmid made a presentation about Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities.

He informed the guests about tourism products and routes, objects included in the UNESCO list of tangible and intangible cultural heritage as well as the rich German and Jewish heritage in Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the event, national culinary samples and winemaking products were presented to the guests.

