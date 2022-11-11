Since the beginning of the year, Azerbaijan's international airports have served almost 4.5 million people

11 November 2022 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's international airports served more than 507,000 passengers in October 2022. In total, for 10 months of this year, this figure exceeded 4.4 million people.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport accounted for 429,000 passengers, of whom 370,000 were travelling on international flights.

AZAL and Buta Airways served 105,000 and 58,000 passengers on international flights for October, that is 38% of total international traffic.

In October 2022 regular flights to Heydar Aliyev İnternational Airport were performed by 27 foreign airlines. Apart from AZAL and Buta Airways, the highest number of passengers was carried by Aeroflot, Turkish Airlines, Utair, FlyDubai and WizzAir.

The top ten most popular international destinations from Baku in October include Istanbul, Moscow, Dubai, Tbilisi, Abu Dhabi, Ankara, Tashkent, Jeddah, Tel Aviv and Sharjah. A total of 252,000 passengers were served to these destinations.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

In June Heydar Aliyev International Airport has confirmed its status of the best airport in CIS countries for the fifth time in a row according to the Skytrax World Airport Awards. This award is the benchmark of quality for the airport industry.

Skytrax also awarded Baku Airport the highest 5-star rating, as well as the highest epidemiological safety rating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

