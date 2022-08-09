Azerbaijan's International Airports Served More Than Half a Million Passengers in July

9 August 2022 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's international airports served 578,000 passengers in July 2022. This is 87% higher than in 2021 for the same period.

At the same time, 482,000 passengers were served on international flights, more than twice as many as last year.

The base air carriers of Baku airport AZAL and Buta served 211,000 passengers on international flights for the period, that is 44% of the total international traffic.

In July 2022, 30 foreign airlines performed regular flights to Baku Airport. Also this month, Qazaq Air opened direct flights from Aktobe to Baku.

The top ten most popular international destinations from Baku in July included Moscow, Istanbul, Antalya, Dubai, Tbilisi, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Izmir and Dammam. A total of 300,000 passengers were served to these destinations.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

In March Heydar Aliyev International Airport has confirmed its status of the best airport in CIS countries for the fifth time in a row according to the Skytrax World Airport Awards. This award is the benchmark of quality for the airport industry.

Skytrax also awarded Baku Airport the highest 5-star rating, as well as the highest epidemiological safety rating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz