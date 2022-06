7 June 2022 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has amended Decree No. 210 on granting privileges for passengers of Baku-Nakhchivan and Nakhchivan-Baku flights as of December 27, 2007, Trend reports.

The discount rate for each Azerbaijani citizen, which has earlier been 20 manat ($11.77), has been reduced to 10 manat ($5.88) from this day forward.

