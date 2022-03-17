On March 16th, a presentation of new opportunities and prospects for the development of cooperation between the flag carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) and travel agents of Turkey was held in Istanbul.

The event was focused on discussion of the implementation of sales in Turkey. The tasks connected with operation of flights during the COVID-19 pandemic were also considered at the meeting.

The event was organized by Aviareps Turkey, the world's leading airline and tourism management company.

Mr. Fuad Yusifov, the Head of Production and Marketing Department of “Azerbaijan Airlines”, delivered an opening speech at the meeting, emphasizing not only the fraternal, but also the strategically important nature of international relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Specialist in tourism, Ms. Arzu Guliyeva, made a presentation on tourism potential of the country, noting its broad tourism prospects.

Within the framework of the event, the presentation was made by the Manager of AZAL’s Route Network for Asia and the Middle East, Mr. Elvin Raziyev. He noted that Turkey is the leading country in terms of the number of flights operated to/from Azerbaijan.

Istanbul is the most connected city in the route network of AZAL. Flights are operated both by “Azerbaijan Airlines” to the new airport in Istanbul and by the low-cost carrier “Buta Airways” to Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

It is also worth noting that citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey can easily travel between the two countries using only their biometric ID cards. The ease of travel is an additional incentive to increase passenger traffic between the two countries.

Thousands of tourists from Azerbaijan and Turkey travel between the two countries every year, and this figure will continue to grow as restrictions imposed due to the pandemic are lifted.

