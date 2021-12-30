Azerbaijan Airlines announces a New Year promotion. Take advantage of a 50% discount when purchasing tickets from December 29 to December 31 for flights that will be operated from January 10 to March 6, 2022. The promotion applies to the following flights:

- Baku-Istanbul-Baku

- Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku

- Baku-London-Baku

- Baku-Dubai-Baku

- Baku-Mineralnye Vody-Baku

- Baku-Kuwait-Baku

- Baku-Jeddah-Baku

- Baku-Moscow-Baku

- Baku-Antalya-Baku

Note that the number of seats within the promotion is limited. Hurry up to book: www.azal.az.

