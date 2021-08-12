By Trend

New ecotourism routes are being created in Azerbaijan, Head of the sector of the State Tourism Agency, Director of the Tourism Products Development Department of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Sharifa Hasanova told Trend.

According to her, 15 mountain hiking routes have been developed.

According to the results of the survey, which involved about 20 travel agencies, there is a great interest in ecotourism, the expert said.

“The most successful ecotourism model can be seen in the Alps. A similar experience is used in Georgia. We already have 5 such tourist products in Guba-Gusar, Shaki-Gakh-Zagatala, and Tovuz-Gadabay-Dashkasan districts. The aim here is to develop tourism also in mountain villages. We intend to further expand this project. In late 2021 - early 2022, we will present a similar project for the Talysh Mountains. In the long term, we plan to implement this in Nakhchivan,” Hasanova said.

“Another project to be implemented next year is the Transcaucasian one. The route within the framework of this project will unite Azerbaijan and Georgia. We intend to extend it from Zagatala to Balaken and connect it with the Georgian section of the route,” she added.

