By Trend

Some 57,636 tourists had arrived in Azerbaijan from June 10 to July 3, 2021, the State Tourism Agency of the country told Trend.

Top ten countries from which tourists entered Azerbaijan:

1. Russia – 22,907 people;

2. Turkey – 15,906 people;

3. Iran – 6,353 people;

4. Georgia – 3,920 people;

5. Ukraine – 1,637 people;

6. Denmark – 1,216 people;

7. UK - 698 people;

8. Belarus - 473 people;

9. Switzerland - 434 people;

10. Germany - 401 people.

Baku hosted four Euro 2020 matches (Wales vs Switzerland, Turkey vs Wales, Switzerland vs Turkey within group stage and the Czech Republic vs Denmark quarterfinal match), and in this regard, the number of incoming tourists has increased.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz