By Trend

Azerbaijan was included in Abu Dhabi’s ‘Green List’ destinations as of May 23, 2021, Trend reports citing the Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism.

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi emirate, and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

The new list updated May 23 now includes 29 different places. Besides Azerbaijan, compared to the previous Green List effective since April 25, the new list also now includes Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Spain and the United States of America.

The DCT has also clarified that the Green List only applies to where passengers have arrived in the UAE from, not their citizenship. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, it added.

