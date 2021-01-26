In accordance with the decision of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, from February 1 the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) will increase the number of flights on route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku to three times a day.

Flights will be operated according to the following schedule:

- departure from Baku at 08:00, 13:40 and 19:20 (GMT+4);

- departure from Nakhchivan at 10:50, 16:30 and 22:10 (GMT+4).

Passengers who have provided a certificate of negative COVID-19 test result will be allowed on board.

For any inquiries about purchasing air tickets for this route, please contact the airline call center via WhatsApp messenger at the following numbers:

- for flights on route Baku-Nakhchivan:

WhatsApp: +994 55 204 65 54;

- for flights on route Nakhchivan-Baku:

WhatsApp: +994 60 487 30 11.

Tickets can also be purchased at the airline own points of sale, which are scheduled to open on February 1.

According to the approved rules during the pandemic, only women hand bag, men briefcase, or laptop computer bag with the dimensions not exceeding 30x35x10 cm is allowed as hand luggage. The rest of the baggage, including paper and plastic bags, shall be checked in at the baggage compartment. The maximum permissible weight of a free piece of luggage is 23 kg and the sum of three dimensions shall not exceed 158 cm.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz