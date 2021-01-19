By Trend

Some 795,700 foreigners and stateless persons from 155 countries visited Azerbaijan in 2020, which shows a decrease by 4 times compared to the previous year, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee.

The temporary restriction on entry to Azerbaijan led to a sharp decrease in arrivals from April through December 2020, and the realized trips were carried out for non-tourism purposes.

Most of them (28.3 percent) were citizens of Russia, 23.2 percent - of Georgia, 20.2 percent - of Turkey, 9.1 percent - of Iran, 2.1 percent - of Ukraine, 1.6 percent - of India, 1.5 percent - of Saudi Arabia, 1.1 percent - of Kazakhstan, 0.1 percent - of Pakistan, the UAE and Turkmenistan, 0.9 - of Kuwait and the UK, 0.8 percent – of Belarus, 0.7 percent - Uzbekistan and Iraq, 0.5 percent – of Israel, 0.4 percent – of Germany and Italy, while 4.5 percent were citizens of other countries.

Among the arriving persons, 81.1 percent were men, and 18.9 percent were women.

The major annual decrease of the visits in the reporting year was observed from China – 16.7 times, South Korea – 13.8 times, Israel – 11.1 times, Japan – 10.2 times, Poland – 10 times, Iraq – 9.8 times, Saudi Arabia – 9 times, the UAE – 8.6 times, Hungary – 8.3 times, Oman - 7.5 times, Canada - 7.4 times, the US - 7.2 times, Qatar - 6.7 times, Turkmenistan - 6.3 times, France – 6 times, Germany - 5.8 times, Kazakhstan – 5.6 times, the Netherlands - 5.3 times, the UK - 5.2 times, and Egypt - 5.1 times.

The number of arrivals from the EU dropped by 5.9 times, amounting to 23,000 people, from the Persian Gulf countries – by 5 times, making up 110,700 people, and from the countries of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) - by 4.2 times (273,400 people).

Compared to 2019, the number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad decreased by 4.8 times, amounting to over 1.16 million people. 29.2 percent of Azerbaijani citizens went to Iran, 26.4 percent - to Georgia, 18.9 percent - to Russia, 16.4 percent - to Turkey, 9.1 percent - to other countries. Mainly men went abroad (70.4 percent), while women accounted for 29.6 percent.

During 2020, the number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling to Iran decreased 6 times, to Georgia - 5.2 times, to Russia - 4.5 times, and to Turkey - 3.3 times.

