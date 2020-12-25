By Laman İsmayilova

Famous for its natural wonders, Gusar region never ceases to attract tourists from around the world.

Called "Northern Gates", the region has inspired Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Bahram Baghirzade.

The book dedicated to the country’s picturesque north region has been published in partership with Sabina Ulukhanova.

The book "Gusar for Children" invites young readers to an exciting journey through Gusar and enjoy its ancient customs, traditioanl arts and delicious local cuisine. The homeland of many outstanding personalities won't leave you indifferent!

Note that half of the edition will be distributed to children in Gusar. All proceeds from the book sale will be transferred to the families of martyrs from Gusar.

Bagirzade is a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, the Union of Cinematographers as well as Association of Photographers and Society of Cartoonists.

He is the author of more than thirty books about prominent public and art figures such as Gara Garayev, Vagif Mustafazade, Sakit Mammadov as well as country's most beautiful corners.

Gusar is the last large settlement in the north of Azerbaijan and borders the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation.

The highest point of Azerbaijan-Bazarduzu mount, highest cottage in the country – “Suvar” as well as country’s largest carpet are here. The mountain river Gusarchay, in honor of which the city acquired its name, flows in Gusar. There is also an artificial lake, Fialka.

Shahdag Winter and Summer Tourist Complex has gained a high popularity both among Azerbaijanis and foreigners.

Many historical monuments are preserved in Gusar. The historical monuments are protected in the region.

The remains of the fortress walls of the village of Anigof of the 13th century, the mausoleum of Sheikh Juneyd near Hazra village, ancient mosques in villages of Hil, Anig, Balagusar, Yasab, Old Khudat, Gunduzqala are such kind of monuments. There are also cultural and recreational park in the center of the region.

Russian poet Mikhail Lermontov was in exile in Gusar in 1825-1826. The city has a museum-house of the poet.

There are plenty of parks and gardens in the region, including the Nariman Narimanov Park.

Among the most popular crafts the most developed is carpet weaving – especially production of non-pile rugs "sumah" woven both at home and in the shop located in the city center.

