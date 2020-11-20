By Trend

Around 720,300 people from 155 countries of the world visited Azerbaijan from January through October 2020, which is 3.7 times less compared to the same period of 2019, Trend reports with reference to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

The situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as in other countries, has not bypassed the tourism sector of Azerbaijan as well, causing a serious decline in this area since March this year.

About 28 percent of the total number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan falls on Russia, 24.3 percent on Georgia, 18.9 percent - Turkey, 8.6 percent - Iran, 2.1 percent - Ukraine, 1.8 percent - India, 1.7 percent - Saudi Arabia, 1.1 percent - the UAE, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan each, 1 percent - Kuwait, 0.9 percent – the UK, 0.8 percent - Belarus, 0.7 percent - of Iraq and Uzbekistan each, 0.6 percent - Israel, 5.4 percent - other countries and 0.1 percent are stateless persons.

By gender, 79.6 percent of the visiting tourists were men, 20.4 percent - women.

In general, the number of tourists arriving from the EU member states decreased 5.7 times to 21,100 people, from the Persian Gulf countries - 4.7 times to 100,000 people, and from the CIS countries - 4 times to 245,700 people.

According to the State Statistical Committee, 69.3 percent of tourists visited Azerbaijan by railway and cars, 28.3 percent – by air, and 2.4 percent – by maritime transport.

