By Laman İsmayilova

Azerbaijan and Japan have discussed ways of expanding tourism cooperation during the meeting between chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev and Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada.

The meeting focused on the existing tourism ties and prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

Nagiyev spoke about the damage to Azerbaijan's tourism potential as a result of Armenian vandalism in Nagorno-Karabakh region as well as the prospects for the development of tourism in Karabakh, the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied territories under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

In turn, the ambassador stressed that the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Japan are fruitfully developing.

It was noted that in recent years, the relations between Azerbaijan and Japan, as well as in many areas, are expanding in the field of tourism.

During the discussions, the sides exchanged views on the signing of an agreement between the relevant tourism agencies of the two countries, the organization of a study tour to Azerbaijan for Japanese tourism companies and media representatives and the opening of charter flights.

The meeting also discussed the exchange of information and experience on measures planned to restore tourism in the post-pandemic period.

