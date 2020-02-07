By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijani tourists spent at least 2 billion 407,572 million manats ($ 1.4 billion) during foreign trips in 2019, according to information provided by travel agencies.

Azerbaijani tourists spent 711,963 million manats ($418.8 million) on transportation costs, which is about 30 percent of all travel expenses, local media reported.

Some 465,148 million manats ($273.6 million) accounted for accommodation expenses, 399,821 million manats ($235.1 million) for food, 582,747 million manats ($342.7 million) for the purchase of goods and gifts, and the rest for other purposes.

Azerbaijani citizens spent most money in Russia - 584.283 million manats ($343.6 million), followed by Iran - 524.348 million manats ($308.4), Georgia - 487.15 million manats ($286.5 million), Turkey - 473,239 million manats ($278.3 million) and the UAE - 64.803 million manats ($38.1 million).

Tourists spent the least amount of money in Kuwait - 3.393 million manats ($1.9 million), Uzbekistan - 3.693 million manats (2.1 million) and Switzerland - 3.971 million manats (2.3 million).

It was also noted that in 2019, 5 million 567,684 Azerbaijani citizens travelled abroad. Of these, some 4 million 347,336 peopled travelled for tourism, which indicates a 6.1 increase compared to 2018.

Georgia, Iran, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine were the top 5 most popular travel destinations for Azerbaijani citizens in 2019.

Meanwhile, the number of tourist who visited Azerbaijan amounted to over 3 million people.

Azerbaijan aims to further develop the tourism sector to facilitate the sustainable development of the non-oil sector.

