By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan will host the largest tourism event in the region - Travel Business Azerbaijan 2020 on April 29.

Registration of companies operating in the field of tourism and hospitality continues, and more than 200 local and foreign companies have already confirmed their registration, State Tourism Agency reported.

More than 1,000 participants from 50 countries, including the Middle East and Europe, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, India, Pakistan, Japan and Korea, are expected to attend the event organized by the State Tourism Agency together with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

Travel Business Azerbaijan 2020 will be held in the country for the first time, becoming the largest travel event in the region.

The event, which will take place at the Baku Convention Center, will serve as an important platform for promoting the country's tourism potential.

The event aims to create partnerships and opportunities for cooperation between local and international tourism companies, as well as stimulate the development of mutual relations.

It will include B2B (Business to Business) meetings and seminars, where companies will be able to present their services.

The participants of the event will have an opportunity to gain valuable information about the latest trends in leisure, MICE, business travel and other core parts of the tourism industry, host and participate in seminars, as well as purchase from and deal with local suppliers from all regions of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is among the developing countries in the field of tourism, occupying the 39th place among 148 countries in terms of global competitiveness in tourism. Over 3 million tourists visited Azerbaijan in 2019.

