By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region has lifted visa requirements for Iranian nationals wishing to visit the autonomous republic.

According to the information circulated by Iran's Consulate General in Nakhchivan, entry visa for Nakhchivan will be cancelled as of December 1, 2019.

“The visa requirement for Iranian citizens holding ordinary passports will be canceled from December 1, 2019, for a stay of up to 15 days,” Iran’s Consulate General said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has confirmed this information.

Iranian citizens are required a visa to stay in other Azerbaijani regions. As said in the statement, the Iranian citizens, who want to visit other areas in Azerbaijan, should pay $20 as visa fees. The visa needed for visiting other parts of Azerbaijan can also be obtained in Nakhchivan International Airport.

Note that the amount of visa fee was decreased for Iranian citizens, visiting Nakhchivan in October 2019.

According to Azerbaijan’s visa policy, any foreign citizen can obtain a visa from one of the diplomatic missions in its country, if this country is not among the visa-exempt countries to Azerbaijan, or eligible for Azerbaijan e-Visa or be able to get visas on arrival to the country.

Citizens of Iran can receive the visa on arrival in Azerbaijan for 30 days. The citizens of this country can get a visa at any airport.

Earlier, on September 1, 2019, the visa regime was cancelled for Turkish citizens having general civil passports and wishing to visit Azerbaijan for up to 30 days.

