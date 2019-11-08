By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan is a country where ancient history and modern culture live in harmony. Situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, the country has big prospects and ambitions.

Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, is a place where you can feel the spirit of the country and see its rich culture and heritage in all of its glory. Here you can get familiar with ancient traditions, enjoy the taste of Azerbaijani wine, tea and famous pakhlava.

Here are 4 reasons why you should visit Baku this fall.

Fall is one of the best seasons to visit Baku. It doesn’t get as hot as in summer, but the winter is not here yet. It’s still pretty warm and the city is full of light. So, here are some things that are worth doing in Baku this time of the year.

Check out ancient architectural landmarks

Icherisheher is the oldest part of the city included into the UNESCO World Heritage List. Not only can you enjoy the quaint oriental architecture here, but you can also buy unusual souvenirs from local merchants. When you walk around the Old City, be sure to visit the complex of the Shirvanshahs Palace. Here you can also explore the residence of the Baku Khans, Bazaar Square, Aga Mikail Bath, Bukhara Caravanserai, Double Gate and ancient mosques. You can enjoy views of the city from the observation deck on the top of Maiden Tower in Icherisheher.

See new stunning architectural concepts

Baku has been experiencing an incredible construction boom in recent years - new hotels, office buildings, skyscrapers, museums of modern arts. Modern art perfectly combines with the centuries-old rich history. Flame Towers is one of the modern symbols of the capital.

Heydar Aliyev Center is also a place to see. You can just enjoy the view of its smooth shapes, or you can visit one of the numerous concerts, exhibitions and other event that the center hosts throughout the year.

Speaking about the modern architecture of Baku, it is impossible not to mention Crystal Hall. It is a modern concert arena equipped by the numerous modern dynamic LED lights that allow creating various unique lighting effects.

Do nature sightseeing

Azerbaijan's nature is exceptionally fascinating and unique. The country is home to a variety of natural spots. One might find it really interesting to discover them.

If you drive just 60 km east from Baku, you can visit The Gobustan Reserve which is home to over 6,000 ancient petroglyphs, the oldest of which are thought to date back some 40,000 years. Here you can also discover the 'gaval dash' musical stone and the mystical Yanardag – “the burning mountain”.

The fire-worshipping temple, Ateshgah which was considered as a holy center by Indian and Persian fire-worshippers of Azerbaijan, situated 30 km away from Baku is also one of the places that you want to visit.

Try out national foods

Azerbaijani national cuisine is one of the most ancient and diverse in the world. Azerbaijani culinary has long won international recognition. You can find references to it in ancient written sources of historians and travelers.

About 2,000 dishes are known in the national cuisine nowadays. If you are not sure what to choose, here are some gorgeous dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine that are definitely worth trying: dolma, pilaf, lavangi, piti, gutab.

The list of reasons to visit Azerbaijan could go on and on, but seeing is believing. Come and see for yourself.



