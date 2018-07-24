By Sara Israfilbayova

The capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, topped the list of the most popular destinations for summer holidays among Russian citizens.

TurStat reported that the first three places also include Minsk and Almaty and that the cheapest summer tours are in Chisinau and Bishkek.

On average, Russian tourists spend on holidays in cities and resorts of CIS countries from $50 to $100 per day for accommodation and food, according to the agency.

Earlier, TurStat reported that Azerbaijan entered the top five countries in terms of the number of trips to Russia.

Azerbaijan is on the 15th place in the TOP-20 countries Russian tourists are eager to visit in 2018.

There are several reasons why Russian tourists are headed to Azerbaijan for their vacation. Tourists are attracted to the quality of the hotel basis, the richness of excursion programs and the development of sanitary and spa complex, such as Naftalan. Most tourists believe that the hotel base in Azerbaijan does not fall behind with Europe.

Azerbaijan is one of the main economic partners of Russia among the CIS countries. Interregional cooperation plays an important role in the development of trade and economic relations and the increase in trade turnover between the two countries.

