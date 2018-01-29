By Trend

Business Insider has published a list of world's 14 most beautiful airports, in which the Baku-based Heydar Aliyev International Airport is also listed.

The list also includes Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport, Vancouver International Airport, Singapore Changi Airport, Kuala Lumpur International Airport , Munich Airport , Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport , Hong Kong International Airport, Hamad International Airport, Dubai International Airport, Beijing Capital International Airport, Marrakesh Menara Airport , Incheon International Airport and Haneda Airport .

The Heydar Aliyev International Airport was awarded the category of "4 stars" by the Skytrax, which is influential British consulting company specializing in the study of the quality of services provided by various airlines and airports worldwide.

Last year, Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport was named the best airport among airports of Russia and CIS countries for the level of the provided services, being awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz