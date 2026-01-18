Slovenian defender Matiya Rom could continue his career in Azerbaijan
Matiya Rom, a defender for Kazakhstan’s Jenis football club, may continue his professional career in Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports that the information was confirmed by the player’s agent, Adrian Mlinar.
Speaking to Vesti.kz, Mlinar commented on the Slovenian footballer’s potential move to Azerbaijan, making it clear that Rom will not be returning to his current club.
“He will not return to Jenis. Most likely, we will reach an agreement with one of the clubs in Azerbaijan. Which club? It’s easy to guess. Qarabağ or Neftçi? No, unfortunately neither of them. But it’s easy to figure out,” Mlinar said.
Rom, a former member of Slovenia’s U-21 national team, plays as a right-back. Over the course of his career, he has represented several clubs, including Domžale, Inter Zaprešić, Kolos, Šibenik, and Telavi.
