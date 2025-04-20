Azerbaijani triathletes show strong performance at Turkish Cup

20 April 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Among the 56 participants in the 2008–2010 age group, Ali Rzazadeh placed 14th, while Tamerlan Musayev and Teymur Jafarov finished 22nd and 26th, respectively.

In the 2012 birth category, Shamil Dovletov finished in 7th place, demonstrating a solid performance.

Raul Mahmudov secured 1st place among athletes born in 2011, earning the top spot on the podium.

Members of the Azerbaijani national triathlon team achieved notable results at the Turkish Cup held in Serik, Azernews reports.

