30 March 2025 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Premier League's Round XXVIII has been marked by a record, Azernews reports.

This was reflected in the match "Sumgayit" - "Sabah" (3:3). The Baku club recorded its 15th draw of the season.

With this, they set an absolute record in the history of the Azerbaijan championships. "Sabah" claimed the title of the team with the most draws in a single season.

Previously, the record was held by "Neftchi " (2009/2010), "Baku " (2012/2013), and "Zira " (2020/2021), each with 14 draws. Last round, "Sabah" equaled this record, and with the draw in Sumgayit, they made history.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.