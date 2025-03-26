Polad Rzayev reflects on satisfactory performance at FIS Para alpine skiing debut

26 March 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Polad Rzayev, an Azerbaijani Paralympian, has expressed satisfaction with his performance at the FIS Para Alpine Skiing tournament held in the Austrian town of Jerzens, marking his official debut at the competition, Azernews reports.

Speaking to the press service of the National Paralympic Committee, Rzayev highlighted his lack of experience but emphasized his determination to improve.

“I consider my performance in the race to be satisfactory. My experience is limited, and I need to train more and work harder on myself. Despite the difficulties caused by the weather conditions on the race track, I managed to successfully complete my performance and qualify for the decisive stage. I will try to do my best in the next tournaments as well,” he stated.

At the tournament in Austria, Rzayev competed in the LW3 category, securing a spot in the decisive stage with a time of 1:40.19. However, due to continuing thick fog, the International Ski Federation (FIS) decided to cancel the decisive stage of the competition.