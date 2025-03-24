Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold at Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup in Portugal

24 March 2025 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Azernews reports that the duo impressed the judges with their routine, earning 19,350 points and claiming the top spot on the podium.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Madina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov delivered an outstanding performance at the Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup in Cantanhede, Portugal, securing a gold medal in the mixed pair program, Azernews reports.

