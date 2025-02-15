Baku hosts opening ceremony of "Grand Slam" judo tournament

15 February 2025 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of the "Grand Slam" judo tournament took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, bringing together officials from the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF), the International Judo Federation, national representatives, athletes, and fans, Azernews reports.

As part of the ceremony, the flags of all participating countries were displayed, followed by a video highlighting the achievements of Azerbaijani judokas in international competitions.

Rashad Nabiyev, President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, addressed the audience, emphasizing the performances of judokas who excelled at the Paris Olympics and the positive impact of the tournament on Azerbaijani sports.

Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation, also delivered remarks, praising the competition in Azerbaijan and officially declaring the tournament open.

The ceremony concluded with the playing of the Azerbaijani national anthem and the anthem of the International Judo Federation before the second day's final matches commenced.

The "Grand Slam" will run until February 16, with Azerbaijan fielding a team of 32 athletes.