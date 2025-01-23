Azerbaijan's junior taekwondo team starts training camp [PHOTOS]

23 January 2025 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani junior taekwondo team has started training camp, Azernews reports. The training process is taking place at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex.

The team is trained under the leadership of head coach Sabuhi Zulfugarov and senior coach Jalil Abdullayev.

In the initial stage of the camp, attention will be paid to increasing the physical training level of the taekwondo fighters.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in the country. The Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its foundation in 1992.

In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for the second time in his career.

Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.

In 2021, Azerbaijani female taekwondo athlete Minaya Akbarova claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the 46 kg weight class.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The taekwondo fighters won one gold, two silver, and two bronze in Konya, Turkiye.

The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev, Minaya Akbarova (silver medals), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat Abakarova (bronze).

In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34 bronze.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with silver medals.

The national team secured a total of seven medals, including two gold, two silver and three bronze.