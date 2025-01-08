Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, FIBA discuss prospects of cooperation [PHOTOS]

8 January 2025 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF), Emin Amrullayev has met with other federation officials, and the officials of the FIBA Champions League, one of the continent's important club tournaments.

According to Azernews, the federation president spoke about the increasing quality of the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL) year by year, as well as the measures taken and new projects developed for the advancement of basketball in the country.

During the meeting, which was based on a mutual exchange of ideas, the federation president expressed his gratitude to the officials for the support FIBA has provided for the work done at the national team level across various age groups.

In turn, the officials of the FIBA Champions League assessed the initiatives undertaken to develop basketball in Azerbaijan and acknowledged the rising trajectory of club basketball, particularly the "Sabah" club. They expressed their confidence that the ABF would continue to carry out its activities in this direction at a high level in the coming years.

Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF)

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, the ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku. In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at the Novruz 2010 International Basketball Tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games. The team won one gold and one silver medal for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.

International Basketball Federation (FIBA)

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) is a global organization that manages the sport of basketball. It sets the rules, specifies the equipment needed, organizes international competitions, oversees athlete transfers between countries, and appoints international referees.

FIBA has 212 national member federations organized into five regions: Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

FIBA runs the men's and women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments and the Summer Olympics Basketball Tournament, which are approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The FIBA Basketball World Cup is a major tournament for men's national teams held every four years, with teams competing for the Naismith Trophy, named after the creator of basketball, James Naismith. A

Although the World Cup shares a similar structure with the FIFA World Cup, it now takes place in the year following the FIFA World Cup, starting in 2019.

There is also a women's version called the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, which occurs every four years, usually in a different country from the men's event.