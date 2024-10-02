Ranking table of Azerbaijani athletes announced

2 October 2024 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has revealed the ranking table of athletes from the national teams in Olympic sports as of October 2024, Azernews reports.

Judoka Hidayat Heydarov, who won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, leads the list with 590 points.

The group rhythmic gymnastics team, which achieved a historical result by finishing 5th in the Olympics, is in second place with 500 points.

The other gold medallist from the Olympic Games, Zelim Kotsoiev (judo), is in third place with 470 points.

The following ranks include Nikita Simonov (men's artistic gymnastics, 340 points), Eljan Hajiyev (judo, 320 points), Anna Skidan (hammer throw, 315 points), Balabay Aghayev (judo, 310 points), Yashar Najafov (judo, 300 points), Leyla Aliyeva (judo, 290 points), and Zelim Tchkaev (judo, 280 points).

Calculation of ranking points is carried out based on the rules set by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

International competitions in each sport are categorised into five groups according to their ranking, and points are awarded according to the positions held in those competitions.

