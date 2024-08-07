Another Azerbaijani wrestler to compete for bronze at Paris 2024

7 August 2024 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov has reached the semi-final match at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games.

Azernews reports that the athlete competing in the 67 kg weight class met Parviz Nasibov, an Azerbaijani wrestler representing Ukraine, on the way to the finals.

According to the principle of the last point (3:3) from the duel of the Azerbaijani athletes, the representative of Ukraine, who won, entered the final.

He will face the winner of Slavik Galstyan (Armenia) - Said Leyvesi (Iran) in the match for the gold medal tomorrow. H. Jafarov will go to the bronze medal match.

Today, Sanan Suleymanov will try his strength in the match for the 3rd place.

It should be noted that currently, Azerbaijan has three medals. Judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kilograms) became Olympic champions, while boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kilograms) secured at least the silver prize by qualifying for the finals.

