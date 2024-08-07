Paris-2024: Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler qualified for 1/4 finals

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) has qualified for 1/4 finals of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

The wrestler faced the Egyptian Mohamed Elsayed in his first match. H. Jafarov defeated his opponent with a score of 9:0.

Meanwhile, Rafig Huseynov (92 kg) will compete against the Hungarian David Losonczi in the 1/8 finals.

Today, Sanan Suleymanov will also try his strength in the match for the bronze medal.

Note that judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) became Olympic champions, and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) won silver for Azerbaijan.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11, 2024.

