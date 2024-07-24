National karate team wins bronze at int'l tournament in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

24 July 2024 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani karate team has successfully performed in the international tournament held in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Aykhan Shabanzadeh, Huseyn Sadigov and Javid Guliyev won a bronze medal in the competition held in the 15-16 age category in Bursa.

Founded in 1994, the Federation is a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships.

The list of strong national karate fighters include a five-time World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalist of European Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and others.

