Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts to perform at Sofia Cup 2024

2 April 2024 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts will perform at the Sofia Cup 2024 in Bulgaria on April 4-7.

Leyli Aghazade and Kamilla Seyidzade will test their strength at the international tournament, Azernews reports. The gymnasts are trained by coach Aliya Pashayeva.

Judge Sabina Hajiyeva will also represent our country in the gymnastics competition.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz