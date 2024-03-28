Azerbaijani team to test its strength at int'l tournament

28 March 2024 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani gymnasts will join the 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics International Grand Prix.

The tournament will take place on March 30-31 in France, Azernews reports.

The national team for group exercises, including Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Leman Alimuradova and Zeynab Humbatova, as well as individual gymnast Ilona Zeynalova, will test their strength at the gymnastics tournament.

The team will perform under the leadership of the sports director of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Natalya Bulanova and the head coach of the rhythmic gymnastics team, Siyana Vasileva

National choreographer Akif Karimli, coach Nigar Musazadeh, and international judges Yevgeniya Vilyayeva and Nigar Abdusalimova will also represent the country in the competition.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

