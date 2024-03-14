AMADA delegation attends WADA Annual Symposium [PHOTOS]

14 March 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani delegation led by AMADA Executive Director Tahmina Taghizade have participated the 2024 Annual Symposium of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) held in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Nearly 1,100 delegates from the global anti-doping community took part in the event themed "One mission, one team", Azernews reports.

The annual symposium brought representatives from international federations, national and regional anti-doping organizations, major event organizations, athletes, governments, and WADA-accredited laboratories, in order to advance the global anti-doping system.

The symposium focused on delivering a global collaborative mission for a doping-free sport and enhancing support for athletes worldwide.

In his speech, WADA President Witold Bańka and General Manager Olivier Niggli stressed the achievements of the global anti-doping community since WADA's establishment in 1999. He discussed the opportunities for strengthening the global anti-doping system in collaboration with stakeholders worldwide.

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas delivered a virtual keynote address emphasizing the importance of the long-standing partnership between the Commission and WADA in areas such as education and awareness, scientific and social science research, and Intelligence and Investigations.

The session discussed the exceptional results arising from the Anti-doping project of the Intelligence and Investigations Department in Europe, which involved collaboration between National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) and law enforcement agencies from 48 European countries aimed at reducing the prevalence of doping in sport and maximizing the health benefits for young people.

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was established on December 23, 2016 as a national anti-doping organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.

The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law "On the fight against the use of doping substances and methods in sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of 2016.

