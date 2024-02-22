Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 tickets now on sale

22 February 2024 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC) has started the sale of tickets for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024.

Early bird ticket sales for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 started on February 20, Azernews reports, citing the BCC.

Motorsport fans can secure their seats at selected grandstands with up to a 20% discount, exclusively available on the Baku City Circuit mobile app. This special offer is valid until March 5, 2024.

In addition to 3-day tickets, fans will also receive a Pit Lane Walk ticket, offering a unique behind-the-scenes experience to witness Formula 1 teams and drivers up close.

Note that Baku will host the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 on September 13–15, 2024.

The Baku race is set to be held for the eighth time and is among the 24 races featured in the new season.

Recall that the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix became the first event in the season to feature a new format specifically adopted for Grand Prix, which includes the additional sprint race.

Red Bull pilot Sergio Perez became a winner of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

His teammate Max Verstappen finished in second place, while Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc ranked third.

The adrenaline-fueled race has gathered F1 fans from 60 countries.

The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has broken all records for ticket sales.

Most of the tickets were bought by motorsport fans from the Netherlands, the UK, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, India, the USA, and Mexico.

