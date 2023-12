16 December 2023 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Members of Azerbaijan's national gymnastics team Batur have successfully performed at an international tournament held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation reports that Ayan Shabanova and Samira Huseynova won a gold medal in the synchronised programme.

Farhad Mustafayev and Omar Gasimli settled for the silver medal.

---

