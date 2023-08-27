National taekwondo fighter crown European champion

27 August 2023 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov has been crown European champion in Tallinn, Estonia.

In the final, Gashim Magomedov (58kg) defeated his Dutch opponent and climbed to the highest step of the podium, Azernews reports.

In total, the national team won 3 medals at European Junior and Olympic Weight Categories Taekwondo Championships. Silver medals came from Javad Agayev (68 kg) and Hamidreza Badrialiabadi (+80 kg).

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan. The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its founding in 1992.

In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for the second time in his career.

Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The taekwondo fighters won one gold, two silver, and two bronze in Konya, Turkiye.

The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev, Minaya Akbarova (silver medals), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat Abakarova (bronze).

In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34 bronze.

---

