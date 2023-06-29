Azerbaijani national football team advances in FIFA ranking

29 June 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani national football team advanced 3 places in the FIFA ranking, Azernews reports.

The team coached by Gianni De Biasi is currently ranked 121st place with 1143 points.

This was caused by the team's draw with Estonia (1:1) in the qualifying round of EURO-2024.

The Turkish national team advanced two places and took the 41st place with 1484 points.

There was no change at the top of the rating. The winner of the World Cup 2022, Argentina, continued its leadership with 1843 points. France (1843), the finalist of the World Cup in Qatar, ranked second with a slight difference, and Brazil (1828) ranked third.

---

