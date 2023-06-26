Preparations for MINEPS conference discussed in Baku [PHOTOS]

26 June 2023 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and the Assistant Director-General for UNESCO Social and Human Sciences Gabriela Ramos have discussed the preparations for MINEPS VII.

MINEPS is the only global platform of its kind, engaging governments, intergovernmental organizations, the sport movement, academia, and specialized NGOs, Azernews reports.

Founded in 1976, the conference facilitates intellectual and technical exchange in the field of physical education and sport.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of holding the International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS) in Baku.

Notably, Azerbaijan and UNESCO have agreed on holding the VII MINEPS conference in Baku on June 26-29.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and the Assistant Director-General for UNESCO Social and Human Sciences Gabriela Ramos.

The decision to hold such a large-scale conference is a clear manifestation of the international community's trust in Azerbaijan, a country well-known for its countless sports achievements.

An exchange of views took place on the issues reflected in the conference program, including the Fit For Life project.

Assistant Deputy Director-General for UNESCO Social and Human Sciences Juan Pablo Ramirez-Miranda, chief of the UNESCO Sport Section Philipp Muller-Wirth, head of the Fit For Life project Nancy MacLean, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative at UNESCO Elman Abdullayev and others also took part in the meeting.

