16 April 2023 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team in group exercises has claimed a silver medal at the 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku.

They sealed the medal in the group exercises with five jump ropes by scoring 29.050 points.

The Israeli team (30.000 points) ranked 1st, while the 3rd place was taken by the Polish team (27.950 points).

