Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship: awarding ceremony [PHOTO]

26 March 2023 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

The awarding ceremony for the winners and medalists of the 28th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship among athletes who performed in the individual program in the adult age category (born in 2007 and older) was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports.

Winners have been determined in individual exercises with hoops, balls, and ribbons.

In the exercises with a hoop, Zohra Agamirova took the first place, Alina Gezalova took the second place, Ilona Zeynalova took the third place.

In the ball exercises, Zohra Agamirova has got the gold medal, Alina Gezalova has won the silver medal, and Alina Mamedova has won the bronze medal.

In the ribbon exercises, Zohra Agamirova won the gold medal, Alina Gezalova won the silver medal, and Ilona Zeynalova won the bronze medal.

Zohra Agamirova, Alina Gezalova, Ilona Zeynalova and Camilla Seidzade are pupils of the Ojaq Sports Club. Alina Mammadova represents the Republican Complex Sports School.

The 28th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship was held on March 24-25 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Gymnasts representing the Ojag Sport Club, the Baku School of Gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Ganja-Naftalan Health Center, the Grasiya Sports Club, the Zira Cultural Center and the city of Sumgayit took part in the competition. They competed in two age categories - "juniors" (born in 2008-2010) and "adults" (born in 2007 and older).

