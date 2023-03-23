Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunev win silver medal in India [PHOTOS]

23 March 2023 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

India is hosting the shooting world cup competitions, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation, Ruslan Lunev, a member of Azerbaijani national team, ranked the second in the 10-meter air pistol shooting competition. Azerbaijani representative, who scored 579 points, won a silver medal at the World Cup competitions.

We should note that some time ago Ruslan Lunev won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

