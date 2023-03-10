Day 2: FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup underway in Baku

10 March 2023 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The second day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup has started at National Gymnastics Arena.

Qualification rounds will be held today among men in vault, exercises on a pommel horse and a crossbar, Azernews reports.

Women - floor exercises and exercises on the balance beam will be also held today. At the end of the competition day, the finalists will be determined on these gymnastics apparatuses.

Azerbaijani gymnast Ivan Tikhonov will show his best on a pommel horse and a crossbar, while Samira Gahramanova and Nazanin Teymurova to show her best in exercises on a beam. Teymurova will also perform a floor exercise.

It is significant to note that the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will run until March 12.

Qualifying stages are taking place on March 9-10, while the finals are scheduled for March 11-12.

The gymnasts, who obtain the highest score, will be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

The 2023 FIG World Cup circuit in Artistic Gymnastics is a series of competitions officially organized and promoted by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in 2023.

The World Cup series is organized in Germany, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Egypt.

---

