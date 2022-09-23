Azerbaijani national football team beats Slovak squad

23 September 2022 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan national football team has beaten the Slovakian team in the UEFA Nations League, Azernews reports.

The match of the first group of the League ended with a score of 2:1.

Renat Dadashov and Hojat Hagverdi scored for the Azerbaijani national team. Eric Jirka scored a goal for Slovakia from a penalty kick.

The UEFA Nations League is a biennial international football competition contested by the senior men's national teams of the UEFA's member associations, the sport's European governing body.

The first tournament started in September 2018, following the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The four group winners from League A qualified for the finals played in Portugal in June 2019.

According to the approved format, some 54 UEFA national teams are divided into four leagues: 12 teams in League A, 12 teams in League B, 14 teams in League C, and 16 teams in League D. In each league, four groups were formed (with three or four teams) and teams played each other both home and away games.

