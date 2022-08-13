Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semi-finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games

13 August 2022 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani athlete Zhala Aliyeva has reached semi-final in wrestling competitions at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Aliyeva defeated Kazakh athlete Laura Almaganbetova with a score of 9:2.

Azerbaijani wrestler Sabah Shariati also reached semi-final after defeating another Kazakh athlete Anton Savenko with a score of 5:1.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.

